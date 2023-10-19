Stroke, brain health takes focus in Port Arthur; health fair nears Published 12:16 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Memorial Hermann and the UT Health Stroke Institute are hosting a Stroke and Brain Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Strong Towers Ministries, 5100 25th St. in Port Arthur.

Organizers are looking to increase stroke awareness and preparedness by providing stroke and brain health education, free health screenings and risk assessments.

Risk assessments, diet tips and early recognizing of symptoms helps create better outcomes in Port Arthur and beyond.

In 2021, one in six deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke.

Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. Approximately 610,000 of these are first or new strokes.

“Having the support from local community partners and will definitely contribute to the success or brining awareness and prevention,” organizers said.

The event is free of charge, and participants can register through 713-222-CARE. Walk-ins are accepted.