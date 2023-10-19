Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 9-15 Published 12:04 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

Alaina Porter, 27, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Stephanie Bach, 44, other agency warrant(s)

Mark Gassen, 48, other agency warrant(s)

Gina Staggs, 50, other agency warrant(s)

Phillip Wiseman Jr., 54, poss. of drug paraphernalia and other agency warrant(s)

Corey Garcia, 42, possession of a controlled substance

Malcolm Fentroy, Jr., 29, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

Oct. 9

A person was arrested for a Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1600 block of Bowlin.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of New Street.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 10

A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 4th Street.

Oct. 11

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of FM 365.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 1400 block of Ordway.

An assault was reported in the 600 block of Lee Street.

Oct. 12

No reports.

Oct. 13

A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Bowlin.

Oct. 14

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.

An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Oc. 15