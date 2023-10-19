Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 9-15

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

  • Alaina Porter, 27, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
  • Stephanie Bach, 44, other agency warrant(s)
  • Mark Gassen, 48, other agency warrant(s)
  • Gina Staggs, 50, other agency warrant(s)
  • Phillip Wiseman Jr., 54, poss. of drug paraphernalia and other agency warrant(s)
  • Corey Garcia, 42, possession of a controlled substance
  • Malcolm Fentroy, Jr., 29, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

Oct. 9

  • A person was arrested for a Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1600 block of Bowlin.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of New Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 10

  • A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 4th Street.

Oct. 11

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of FM 365.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1400 block of Ordway.
  • An assault was reported in the 600 block of Lee Street.

Oct. 12

  • No reports.

Oct. 13

  • A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Bowlin.

Oct. 14

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Oc. 15

  • A person was arrested for a wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate in the 1800 block of Magnolia.
  • Caleb Sumerall, 19, wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate

