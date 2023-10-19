Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 9-15
Published 12:04 am Thursday, October 19, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:
- Alaina Porter, 27, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Stephanie Bach, 44, other agency warrant(s)
- Mark Gassen, 48, other agency warrant(s)
- Gina Staggs, 50, other agency warrant(s)
- Phillip Wiseman Jr., 54, poss. of drug paraphernalia and other agency warrant(s)
- Corey Garcia, 42, possession of a controlled substance
- Malcolm Fentroy, Jr., 29, possession of a controlled substance
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:
Oct. 9
- A person was arrested for a Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1600 block of Bowlin.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of New Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
Oct. 10
- A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 4th Street.
Oct. 11
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1400 block of Ordway.
- An assault was reported in the 600 block of Lee Street.
Oct. 12
- No reports.
Oct. 13
- A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Bowlin.
Oct. 14
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
Oc. 15
- A person was arrested for a wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate in the 1800 block of Magnolia.
- Caleb Sumerall, 19, wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate