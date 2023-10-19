Port Arthur man charged with gambling promotion; police say more arrests coming

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A 40-year-old Port Arthur man is charged with gambling promotion, and a local game room is shut down, following an undercover police operation.

Thang Van Nguyen, an employee at Dollar Supreme Game Room on Twin City Highway in the Jefferson City Shopping Center, was arrested Wednesday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said officers visited several game rooms Wednesday during the investigation.

Duriso expects more arrests to come, possibly the owner and operator of the establishment.

Gambling promotion is a class a misdemeanor punishable up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, according to Duriso.

