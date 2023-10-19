Nederland man sentenced for home invasion in which victim was shot Published 12:18 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

A Nederland man was sentenced this week for a Port Neches burglary, during which a man was shot.

Devon Tramon McGhee, 24, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for burglary of a habitation with a deadly weapon, according to information from the 252nd District Court.

McGhee pleaded guilty in May.

McGhee’s twin brother, Tevin Damon McGhee, of Port Arthur was sentenced to life in prison on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the 2021 crime.

According to the probable cause affidavits for their arrests, Port Neches Police Department officers were called Oct. 8, 2021, to a home in the 1900 block of Sixth Street in reference to suspicious people.

Prior to police arrival, the dispatcher told officers two men were on the home’s porch armed with guns.

The caller told dispatch the men forcibly entered the home and that she heard several shots.

After police arrived, the men exited the home holding the firearms, the document read.

They were identified as Devin Tramon McGhee and Tevin Damon McGhee by Port Neches Police.

While running a routine check on the AR-style .22 caliber weapon, Tevin McGhee reportedly made a statement about the firearm and the shooting.

Officers found the victim inside the home shot multiple times.

Police at that time said the shooting was related to a domestic issue.

The victim’s daughter had been in a relationship with one of the brothers and had fathered a child with her, police said. The couple split up approximately three weeks prior to the incident and she had been living with the victim, police said.

There was a dispute about a piece of property and threats were reportedly made from one of the men to the homeowner, then 42, with one of the suspects saying he was coming to get his property.

The prosecutor in Tevin McGhee’s case was Assistant District Attorney Ashley Molfino and his defense attorney was Jason Nicks.