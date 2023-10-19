Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 11-17

Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:

Oct. 11

  • Eric Segrest, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Oct. 12

  • Katasha Tyler, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Main.
  • An information report was taken in the 5100 block of 25th Street.

Oct. 13

  • An information report was taken in the 2900 block of High Ave.

Oct. 14

  • Dvaaron Berryhill, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 15

  • An assault was reported in the 5900 block of West Madison.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of FM 366.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 4800 block of Garfield.

Oct. 16

  • A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Lincoln.
  • An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.

Oct. 17

  • Najel Hopkins, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

