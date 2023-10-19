Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 11-17
Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 19, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:
Oct. 11
- Eric Segrest, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
Oct. 12
- Katasha Tyler, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Main.
- An information report was taken in the 5100 block of 25th Street.
Oct. 13
- An information report was taken in the 2900 block of High Ave.
Oct. 14
- Dvaaron Berryhill, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 15
- An assault was reported in the 5900 block of West Madison.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of FM 366.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 4800 block of Garfield.
Oct. 16
- A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Lincoln.
- An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.
Oct. 17
- Najel Hopkins, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.