Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 11-17

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:

Oct. 11

Eric Segrest, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Oct. 12

Katasha Tyler, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Main.

An information report was taken in the 5100 block of 25th Street.

Oct. 13

An information report was taken in the 2900 block of High Ave.

Oct. 14

Dvaaron Berryhill, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 15

An assault was reported in the 5900 block of West Madison.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of FM 366.

An aggravated assault was reported in the 4800 block of Garfield.

Oct. 16

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Lincoln.

An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. An aggravated assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.

Oct. 17