Annual Bazaar helps fund First Methodist scholarships and missions Published 12:02 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

1 of 3

PORT NECHES — The Annual Bazaar hosted by the New Beginnings Women’s Group of the First Methodist Church in Port Neches is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday from the church, 1826 Nall Street.

Admission is free.

Items for sale include seasonal decorations, indoor/outdoor plants, baked goods, handcrafted items, books for all ages in addition to jellies, jams and other canned goods.

Proceeds raised are utilized for scholarships and missions, including assisting children and families in need and support of community programs.

The First Methodist Church is led by Pastor Casey Estler.

For questions, call 409-722-8357 or visit fmcpn.org for more information about the church and programs.