National Association of Port Arthurians push scholarship drive

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By PA News

PORT NECHES — The National Association of Port Arthurians is planning its inaugural Scholarship Drive fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Pompano, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

Tickets are $55 , in advance, and those interested can contact Carolyn Gunner at 409-543-2061 or Charlotte Newman 409-527-0204.

The organization plans to give two scholarships away at $500 each, with a goal to add to the amount of scholarships.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Local businessman details vision, timeline for ambitious Port Neches riverfront restaurant

Athlete of the Week — Morgan Campbell, sophomore, Port Neches-Groves High School

Buddy Poppy Ambassador princesses help local goals

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Get involved in Port Arthur homeless concern

Print Article