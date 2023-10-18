National Association of Port Arthurians push scholarship drive Published 12:08 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

PORT NECHES — The National Association of Port Arthurians is planning its inaugural Scholarship Drive fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Pompano, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.

Tickets are $55 , in advance, and those interested can contact Carolyn Gunner at 409-543-2061 or Charlotte Newman 409-527-0204.

The organization plans to give two scholarships away at $500 each, with a goal to add to the amount of scholarships.