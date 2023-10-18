LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Get involved in Port Arthur homeless concern Published 12:24 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

I am writing to address the ever-growing population of the homeless within our city.

It saddens my heart to see the many men and women who are wandering the streets looking for food and shelter. There are families without a place of residence.

In the year 2000 I received the vision to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged population within the city of Port Arthur.

Along with a group of family, friends and church members, “The Vision” was manifested. We started providing and delivering meals to homeless persons at various known locations throughout the city.

Since that time I haven’t stopped thinking about how we, as a community, can offer hope to those in need.

Early this year I received my calling into ministry. As I continue to study God’s Word, Matthew 25:35-37 became the main focus of my ministry outreach program.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me …”

We are not aware of the circumstances that these people have endured, but you can rest assure that no one wants to be homeless.

Help is needed!

Therefore, I am questioning the city officials who are responsible for overseeing funding that have made available to assist the homeless.

Where do we go from here?

No one is exempt.

Tomorrow it could be you or your family member living in the street.

We are our brother’s keeper. and I encourage everyone to get involved.

— The Rev. Michael Navey, Port Arthur