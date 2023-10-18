Buddy Poppy Ambassador princesses help local goals Published 12:26 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

VFW Auxiliary to VFW Post 4820 recently introduced two 23/24 Buddy Poppy Ambassadors Princesses.

It is the Princess’ duties to attend as many functions with the VFW and Auxiliary as possible. While attending, it is encouraged they take a collection up for the National Home Project.

National Home is a place where Veterans and their families can live when they get out of the service during transition.

“Our Princess is also involved in many of the projects we do in our communities, such as this past Nederland National Night Out, she handed out goodies bags and flags,” president DeAnn Soderholm said.

“She has attended our Veterans Grave Beautification Day, cleaning graves of Veterans and helped stuff care packets for the Beaumont Stand down this year.”

The Princesses were introduced and celebrated Thursday with a BBQ dinner in Port Neches.

Both young ladies will attend Buddy Poppy Drives throughout the community and fundraisers like the Oct 21 link sale at the Market Basket parking lot in Port Neches.

The VFW will have a link sale Nov. 4 at First Baptist Church in Nederland on Nederland Avenue.

Both Girls will be attending a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11 at Veterans Golden Triangle Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about VFW National Home, visit vfwnationalhome.org/about-us.