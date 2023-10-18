Athlete of the Week — Morgan Campbell, sophomore, Port Neches-Groves High School Published 12:28 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Port Neches-Groves High School sophomore Morgan Campbell started running cross country in the seventh grade.

She found she had a natural talent for the sport and loved working to improve as she faced tougher competition in high school at the varsity level.

Running is a family activity for Campbell.

“I’ve always ran,” she said. “My dad loves running, and he loves watching me run.”

Campbell relishes in the team aspect of cross country and staying focused to overcome the mental challenges that cross country running offers.

She recently became the District 17-5A champion and looks forward to regionals.

She hopes to repeat her freshman success and compete again at the state level.

Coach Josh Tanner said the team is really proud of Campbell.

“She goes out and makes it look easy, but I know that she carries a large weight on her shoulders now,” Tanner said. “She doesn’t want to let PNG down and not go to State again. But, we are all proud of her and backing her every race along the way. I’m looking forward to her racing against the best in our Region coming up on Oct. 23.”