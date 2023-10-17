The Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy adds to Gulf Credit Union upgrades Published 12:30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

GROVES — The rivalry that culminates with a Mid County Madness football game between Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School is one of the best in Texas, according to Todd Gaudin.

The president and CEO of Gulf Credit Union said The Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy means a lot to everybody in Jefferson County and beyond.

“We’re certainly proud to be able to display it in our lobby,” Gaudin said Monday morning just after the trophy took center stage at 5140 W Parkway St. in Groves.

“Bum’s involvement on both sides for both schools has a lot to do with it,” Gaudin said. “He is a football legend in Texas, and I think it is a wonderful thing that the two schools can get together and have a trophy to play for. Not many high schools in the state of Texas have that kind of prize to vie for every year.”

The 100th football meeting between both schools is scheduled Oct. 27 in Nederland, but Gaudin said he has to remain neutral because he has employees on both sides of the field representing each school.

“I will say, usually on Friday game day, our intercom is covered up with ‘Cherokee’ and ‘Who Let the Dogs Out,’” Gaudin joked.

The football game and similar school events across Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond, each drawing a passionate following, is one of the reasons Southeast Texas remains a special place.

“Being able to help our members and be an active part of the community is something that all credit unions strive to be,” Gaudin said. “We certainly appreciate the opportunity to give back to our community and be a viable part of it.”

He said Gulf Credit Union is proud to have recently completed remodels to several branches.

Now, GCU boasts numerous virtual suites, where members can access credit union experts from anywhere via a smart phone.

“Or you can come in and visit with one of our virtual tellers,” Gaudin said. “We are also, hopefully, in the final stages of finishing our admin building (on Aero Drive in Port Arthur). We’re on top of each other here. In December we hope to be able to move and get our back office operations and admin people in one spot.”

To learn more about Gulf Credit Union, call 409-963-1191 or visit gecu.org.

— Reported by Natalie Picazo