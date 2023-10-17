Sponsorships available for local gravesites ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By PA News

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and volunteers prepare to place flags on the graves of military veterans at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16, and a local group is collecting sponsorships for wreaths to place on the graves of Veterans.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Capt. William Sanders Chapter of Port Arthur, is collecting the sponsorships.

The wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Veterans’ section in Port Neches following a brief ceremony, officials said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sponsorships include:

  • Individual: 1 wreath, $17
  • Family: 4 wreaths, $68
  • Small business: 10 wreaths, $170
  • Corporate: 100 wreaths, $1,700

Wreaths may be sponsored online at wreathsacrossamerica.org. You must use the location ID for the wreath to be delivered to Oak Bluff Memorial Park and the sponsorship group ID for the chapter to get credit.

Checks may be made payable to Capt. William Sanders, NSDAR. Send check to Bernice Elgar, 714 Gulf Avenue, Port Neches, TX., 77651-3409.

For more information or to request a wreath be placed on a specific grave, contact Dena Lambert at 409-853-6647 or dena.lambert@yahoo.com.

 

More News

The Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy adds to Gulf Credit Union upgrades

Brutal assault, murder lowlight list of indicted crimes last week; see the list

Department of Public Safety releases name of fatal auto-pedestrian victim from Orange

ASK A COP — Can you drive down the road with the door open?

Print Article