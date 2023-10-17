Sponsorships available for local gravesites ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day Published 12:02 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16, and a local group is collecting sponsorships for wreaths to place on the graves of Veterans.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Capt. William Sanders Chapter of Port Arthur, is collecting the sponsorships.

The wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Veterans’ section in Port Neches following a brief ceremony, officials said.

Sponsorships include:

Individual: 1 wreath, $17

Family: 4 wreaths, $68

Small business: 10 wreaths, $170

Corporate: 100 wreaths, $1,700

Wreaths may be sponsored online at wreathsacrossamerica.org. You must use the location ID for the wreath to be delivered to Oak Bluff Memorial Park and the sponsorship group ID for the chapter to get credit.

Checks may be made payable to Capt. William Sanders, NSDAR. Send check to Bernice Elgar, 714 Gulf Avenue, Port Neches, TX., 77651-3409.

For more information or to request a wreath be placed on a specific grave, contact Dena Lambert at 409-853-6647 or dena.lambert@yahoo.com.