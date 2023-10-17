Mid County Cruisers announce Boo Cruise Halloween candy route Published 12:06 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The local 2023 Mid County Cruisers Boo Cruise — where participants distribute candy — begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

The route starts at Port Neches Riverfront Park.

The cruisers will go to Merriman, take a right on Avenue C to Port Neches Avenue, right on Block, left on Grigsby, left on West Drive to Ave D and right on Montrose, then right on Port Neches Avenue, left on 5th Street, left on Sun Avenue and right on 8th Street.

The team will then cross Magnolia at the light and continue on 8th Street/Avenue H before taking a right on Texas Avenue, left on Avenue D, left on South 6th, right on Avenue E, right on South 9th, right on Hunters Ridge to South 9th before crossing Nederland Avenue to North 9th, left on Boston, right on North 10th and left on Detroit.

The crew plans to stop at a haunted house at 424 11th St., then proceed to Boston Avenue by Ritters for everyone to catch up after the Haunted House.

From there, they will cross Twin City Highway at the light then proceed down Boston Avenue, take a right on 17th Street, left on Detroit, right on 26th and left on Gary Avenue, cross 27th Street to Gary Avenue/Moor Drive/Detroit, right on 36th, then cross Helena (left ) to Louise Drive.

The will close the route by taking a right on Terrace Drive, left on Tipps Drive, left on Verna, right on Nashville, left on 27th, right on Canal to 18th Street, then left on 18th Street and end at PAC center of Nederland High School.