Free CPR, Stop The Bleed class planned in Port Arthur

Published 12:08 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By PA News

Port Arthur Fire Engineer Dustin Lowe demonstrates hands-only CPR during a free community course at the Port Arthur Public Library. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Port Arthur Fire Department is partnering with Port Arthur Public Library to offer its hands-only lifesaving CPR class with additional training for “Stop the Bleed.”

Participants gain valuable knowledge in case a medical emergency happens in the family, at work or at play.

Register to help save someone’s life.

The class begins at noon Thursday at Bob Bowers Civic Center.

There is no charge.

Call 409-985-8838 for more information.

