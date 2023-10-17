Brutal assault, murder lowlight list of indicted crimes last week; see the list
Published 12:14 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023
A brutal beating, solicitation of a person for prostitution, murder and some drug offenses were crimes for which people were indicted last week.
- Carla Culver, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for assault causes serious bodily injury for an incident that occurred Sept. 29.
- Ronald J. Labeaux, 46, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 4.
- Sierra Leffebre, 33, of Lumberton was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
- Sierra Leffebre, 33, of Lumberton was indicted for aggravated assault upon a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
- Sierra Leffebre, 33, of Lumberton was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
- Armando Martinez Martinez, 48, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.
- Jameel Petry, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Dakyrian Ray Beaty, 20, of Orange was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Carl Chopane, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Ellis Tatum, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Jaylen Foxall, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Deion Tyrell Brooks, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Michael Tyrone Williams III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Michael Tyrone Williams III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Damian Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Tyler Christopher Berry, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Alvaro Montrell Bethea, 43, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Alvaro Montrell Bethea, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Gilder Ray Boulard, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor person under 18 years of age for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Luke Hunter Cameron, 27, of Colmesneil was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Karly Ezeff, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 years of age for an incident that occurred April 18.
- Benjamin Figueroa, 46, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.
- Jerome Jaqwan Harmon, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for solicitation/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Jakadryn Darquis Scott, 17, of Beaumont as indicted for theft of firearm for an incident that occurred June 1.
- Winter Nicole Squiers, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 years of age for an incident that occurred May 3.
- Kyle Moye Sterling, 62, of Beaumont was indicted for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Hunter James Todd, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 for an incident that occurred May 20.
- Derrick Waldon, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Christian Zachary Wood, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 1.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.