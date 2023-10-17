Brutal assault, murder lowlight list of indicted crimes last week; see the list Published 12:14 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

A brutal beating, solicitation of a person for prostitution, murder and some drug offenses were crimes for which people were indicted last week.

Carla Culver, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for assault causes serious bodily injury for an incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Ronald J. Labeaux, 46, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 4.

Sierra Leffebre, 33, of Lumberton was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.

Sierra Leffebre, 33, of Lumberton was indicted for aggravated assault upon a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.

Sierra Leffebre, 33, of Lumberton was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.

Armando Martinez Martinez, 48, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.

Jameel Petry, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Dakyrian Ray Beaty, 20, of Orange was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Carl Chopane, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Ellis Tatum, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Jaylen Foxall, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Deion Tyrell Brooks, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Michael Tyrone Williams III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Michael Tyrone Williams III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Damian Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Tyler Christopher Berry, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.

Alvaro Montrell Bethea, 43, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred May 10.

Alvaro Montrell Bethea, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 10.

Gilder Ray Boulard, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor person under 18 years of age for an incident that occurred May 17.

Luke Hunter Cameron, 27, of Colmesneil was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.

Karly Ezeff, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 years of age for an incident that occurred April 18.

Benjamin Figueroa, 46, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.

Jerome Jaqwan Harmon, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for solicitation/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.

Jakadryn Darquis Scott, 17, of Beaumont as indicted for theft of firearm for an incident that occurred June 1.

Winter Nicole Squiers, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 years of age for an incident that occurred May 3.

Kyle Moye Sterling, 62, of Beaumont was indicted for an incident that occurred May 17.

Hunter James Todd, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 for an incident that occurred May 20.

Derrick Waldon, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for solicit prostitute/other payor for an incident that occurred May 17.

Christian Zachary Wood, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 1.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.