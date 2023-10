Wall of Heroes celebrates heroic donors in Port Arthur Published 2:06 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Medical leaders are inviting members of the public to join them this week in honoring the heroic donors and courageous families who have saved and healed lives through the gift of donation.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting the Wall of Heroes event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur.