Check out latest local professionals who turned internship into fulltime Motiva employment Published 9:54 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Motiva Enterprises recently extended fulltime employment offers to nine Southeast Texas residents: Diego Arroyo, Kylie Thompson, Marco Lora, Rolando Riojas, Scott Ralda, Braden Broussard, Jonathan Figueroa, Mike DeLaet and Kyler Richard.

Each completed their 2023 summer internship, a 10-week vocational program at the company’s Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex.

The internship program, designed specifically for those with craft or vocational skills, paves the way for local students to gain hands-on experience in the oil and gas industry while preparing them for life after graduation.

“Growing up in the area, I know the importance of refineries and the opportunities that come with working for a company like Motiva,” said Kyler Richard, Motiva Instrument Technician. “Interning, and now working fulltime at Motiva, has provided me with invaluable experience and the chance to excel in my field while providing a successful future for myself and my future family.”

Motiva partners with colleges like Lamar State College Port Arthur to source candidates for the annual program.

“We are grateful for Motiva’s commitment to workforce development in the Port Arthur community,” said Dr. Betty Reynard, Lamar State College Port Arthur President. “Motiva has been a dedicated partner to LSCPA for many years, helping local students gain opportunities in the growing energy industry.”

Students that express interest in the program are invited to participate in a preliminary meeting with representatives from Motiva’s human resources department to learn more about the internship and prepare for the interview process.

“Southeast Texas is home to the outstanding talent our industry needs to create a better energy future,” said Terry Rogers, Director of Human Resources at Motiva’s Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex. “Putting time and resources into developing the local workforce is key to having prosperous employees, as well as a prosperous community.”

To conclude the program, interns were asked to present to various Motiva leaders about what they learned during their time at the company.

Throughout his time as an intern, Richard learned how to troubleshoot, perform preventative maintenance on various equipment and more.

“As a full-time employee, I’ll continue to learn new skills every day and hope to one day be an instrument technician that people come to when they have questions,” Richard said.