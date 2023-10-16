Alleged Nederland domestic dispute suspect from church shooting identified; bond set Published 10:09 am Monday, October 16, 2023

NEDERLAND — Bond is set at $100,000 for a man who was involved in a disturbance that led to shots fired during a local church event, authorities said.

Jeremy Lane Pitman, 49, of Beaumont, was arrested Sunday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated kidnapping with bonds on each at $50,000, according to information from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

As of Monday morning, Pitman was still an inmate in the county jail.

The altercation began Saturday when Pitman and a woman were involved in a domestic disturbance, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The disturbance spilled over to Sunday, according to police, when the woman attended an annual pumpkin patch event at Nederland Apostolic Church, 1308 S. 27th St., in Nederland.

Pitman showed up at the event and tried to get the woman to leave with him causing a disturbance. Church members tried to intervene, police said, and the man reportedly pulled out a handgun.

While trying to subdue the man, the weapon discharged three times.

Police believe one of the rounds struck a glass salt shaker and a piece of the glass hit a woman, causing minor injuries.

Porter said there were no other injuries and the altercation stemmed from an ongoing domestic disturbance.

The church members, Porter said, did what they thought they had to do at the time.

“They thought they had to take action,” Porter said. “They may have stopped an even worse situation from happening.”

But, he said, people need to be careful in situations like this where a firearm is involved.

As for the setting of where the altercation took place — a church pumpkin patch — domestic disputes can happen anywhere.

“No place is exempt for people who can’t control their emotions,” Porter said.

A call placed to the church was not immediately returned Monday.