Police say domestic dispute leads to altercation, firearm discharge at Nederland church event Published 3:05 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

NEDERLAND — A domestic disturbance between a man and a woman on Saturday spilled over Sunday to a church event, where a shot was fired accidentally and a man arrested, authorities said.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the disturbance between the man and woman began at a different location Saturday. Then Sunday the woman was at Nederland Apostolic Church’s pumpkin patch event and the man showed up there.

Church members tried to intervene, police said, and the man reportedly pulled out a handgun. Church members went to grab the weapon and pin it against a table and the gun discharged three times, Porter said.

Police believe one of the rounds struck a glass salt shaker and a piece of the glass hit a woman, causing minor injuries.

The man was arrested and brought to the Jefferson County Jail.

His name and other information was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Porter said there were no other injuries and the incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic disturbance.