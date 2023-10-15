Fire department warns of blaze concerns in Port Neches; community event planned Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

PORT NECHES – In recent weeks, the Port Neches Fire Department was alerted and dispatched to two fire reesponses in the city.

The first incident occurred Oct. 9 at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Neches Drive.

PNFD was alerted and dispatched to a report of a large grass fire within proximity to nearby homes. Upon the crew’s arrival, heavy fire was observed along the back fence line of multiple properties.

The fire was contained and extinguished before any damage occurred. PNFD’s drone was deployed to aid in situational awareness of the scene.

After an investigation, the fire was determined to have started by improperly discarding debris from an open burn fire pit the night before. No injuries were reported.

The second incident occurred Wednesday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

PNFD was alerted and dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 2300 block of 4th Street.

Fire Department crews from Groves and Nederland were also dispatched in response. When PNFD arrived, heavy fire and smoke were observed from the carport and front door. The fire was contained and under control shortly after arrival.

Both occupants’ homes at the time of the fire were able to exit the home without reported injury.

The homeowner’s pet dog was rescued during the incident with no reported injuries.

After an investigation, the fire was determined to have started by combustible material near a gas water heater’s pilot light.

Fire safety; open house

The Port Neches Fire Department would like to remind the community of a few fire safety tips to help keep you and your families safe:

When discarding coal from cooking or a BBQ pit, ensure the coals are cool before discarding them in a metal container.

Avoid placing combustible materials near ignition sources such as water heaters, stove ranges, fireplaces, etc.

Cooking continues to be the number one cause of residential fires. 44 percent of all fires ran between 2017 and 2021 resulted from cooking.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” according to the fire department. “Smoke alarms will alert you in the event smoke is detected and can provide you with valuable time to escape the home to safety.”

Open burning within the city limits of Port Neches is prohibited per city ordinance. This includes burning of debris, green waste, etc. in open pits or on the ground.

Aiding the incident operations in fire suppression and medical stand-by were Nederland Fire Rescue, Groves Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance. Responding units were: PNFD Engine 22, & Unit 2. Groves Fire Engine 36, Nederland Fire Engine 13, and Acadian Unit 451.

The public is invited to a Fire Prevention Open House is scheduled Oct. 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m. All are invited.