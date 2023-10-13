Sign up to participate in the Nederland Chamber’s Trunk-R-Treat Published 12:24 am Friday, October 13, 2023

The Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau’s Trunk-R-Treat is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on Boston Avenue in Nederland.

The event takes place between 15th Street (Wells Fargo) and the highline median, just past the museums.

Chamber leaders is asking those interested in having “spook-tacular time” promoting their business or organization to call 409-722-0279.

Parking spots are free with a donation of six cans (or more) of non-perishable food, which is distributed to Community Care Prayer Outreach.

Those interested must return an application and donation in person to the chamber office by Oct. 27.

Canopies are welcome.

Be sure to bring lots of candy for 2,000-plus children, “and we’re not kidding,” Chamber leaders stress.