Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 2-8 Published 12:12 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8:

Juan Arellano, 37, driving while intoxicated

Daniel Courville, 28, Nederland warrants

David Hourbert, 45, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Rebecca Rideaux, 42, warrant other agency

Mallory Breaux, 36, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Jenifer Dietrich, 51, collision involving damage to vehicle

Miguel Lopez, 22, warrant other agency

Bianca Leblanc, 35, warrant other agency

Maryline Gonzalez, 21, driving while intoxicated with open container

Ramses Morales, 28, driving while intoxicated-2 nd

Isaiah Prater, 29, Nederland warrants

Brandon Cluck, 24, public intoxication

Kevin Ramirez, 22, intoxicated assault with vehicle serious bodily injury

Bruce Lewis, 54, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and warrant other agency

Kelly Roy, 64, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8:

Oct. 2

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Found property was reported in the 200 block of 27 Th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Parkway.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway,

Oct. 3

A runaway was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at an undisclosed location.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 600 block of South 9th Street.

Oct. 4

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of South 4 th Street.

Street. An officer received information in the 700 block of North Memorial.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

A dog bite was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue L.

Oct. 5

Duty on striking fixture / highway landscape was reported in the 600 block of North 12th Street.

An officer received information in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Oct. 6

A person was arrested for a collision involving damage to a vehicle in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person evaded arrest using a vehicle in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 7

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7800 block of Viterbo Road.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

A death was reported in the 400 block of North 4 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for public intoxication near Avenue H and Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for intoxicated assault with a vehicle -serious bodily injury near Avenue H and Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Tampering with a government record and forgery of a financial instrument -elderly was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Oct. 8