Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 2-8
Published 12:12 am Friday, October 13, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8:
- Juan Arellano, 37, driving while intoxicated
- Daniel Courville, 28, Nederland warrants
- David Hourbert, 45, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Rebecca Rideaux, 42, warrant other agency
- Mallory Breaux, 36, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Jenifer Dietrich, 51, collision involving damage to vehicle
- Miguel Lopez, 22, warrant other agency
- Bianca Leblanc, 35, warrant other agency
- Maryline Gonzalez, 21, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Ramses Morales, 28, driving while intoxicated-2nd
- Isaiah Prater, 29, Nederland warrants
- Brandon Cluck, 24, public intoxication
- Kevin Ramirez, 22, intoxicated assault with vehicle serious bodily injury
- Bruce Lewis, 54, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and warrant other agency
- Kelly Roy, 64, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8:
Oct. 2
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
- Found property was reported in the 200 block of 27Th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Parkway.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway,
Oct. 3
- A runaway was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at an undisclosed location.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
Oct. 4
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of South 4th Street.
- An officer received information in the 700 block of North Memorial.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue L.
Oct. 5
- Duty on striking fixture / highway landscape was reported in the 600 block of North 12th Street.
- An officer received information in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
Oct. 6
- A person was arrested for a collision involving damage to a vehicle in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person evaded arrest using a vehicle in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of North 9th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 7
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7800 block of Viterbo Road.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication near Avenue H and Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for intoxicated assault with a vehicle -serious bodily injury near Avenue H and Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Tampering with a government record and forgery of a financial instrument -elderly was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
Oct. 8
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Chicago.