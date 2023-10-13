Michael “Mike” Clay Garrison Published 4:23 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Michael “Mike” Clay Garrison, 76, of Nederland, Texas passed away Monday, October 9, 2023.

Mike was born on September 15, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Marion “Red” Garrison and Irene (Wagner) Garrison.

Mike proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

In his younger years, Mike enjoyed duck hunting with his father. Mike enjoyed traveling and woodworking. He made shelves, bookcases and

church pews.

Mike’s passion was classic cars, mostly Chevy. He enjoyed putting model cars together and had quite the collection.

Mike retired from Texaco Refinery as a pipefitter and worked at Garrison Flowers in Port Arthur.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Marion “Red” and Irene Garrison; brother, Judd Garrison.

Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his beloved wife, Kathleen Garrison of Nederland; sister, Julie Garrison of Sour Lake; brothers-in-law, Steven Williams, Dan Williams and his wife, Diana; Ed Williams; sister-in-law, Patricia Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Mike’s Life to begin at 2:00 p.m., at Melancon Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.