See how Memorial’s Ja’Quan Holmes earns reputation for doing everything right for the Titans Published 12:28 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Parents will not usually say who their favorite child is, but Memorial head coach Brian Morgan has no problem talking about his favorite player — receiver Ja’Quan Holmes.

Holmes put up a massive stat line in the Titans’ 38-27 win over La Porte on Friday.

The receiver recorded 11 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

“He brings consistency, toughness and does things right all of the time,” Morgan said. “I always joke with the team that he is my favorite player on the team. I explain to them that he does things right all the time. I think everybody understands that it is not because he makes plays. A bunch of guys make plays. He is my guy.”

Holmes admitted he did not know how to take the compliment but said he tries to provide whatever the Titans need.

“If they need me to make a play, I will make a play,” he said. “If they need me to be a leader, I will be a leader.”

Sometimes, the play that needs to be made does not show up on a stat sheet.

Despite being a smaller receiver, Holmes is more than willing to get involved for blocking for his teammates.

Each week, the Titans hand out a pancake chain to the player who had the best block to knock a would-be tackler off their feet. This is an award often associated with offensive linemen, but the receiver makes his case for it each week, Morgan said.

The coach said Holmes’ calmness shines bright in close games.

“He came up to me last week and simply said, ‘Just throw me the ball and we will win the game,’” Morgan said of Holmes.

His leadership is part of the reason the Titans are undefeated with a 6-0 record (4-0 in district play). Perhaps what might be most impressive is the team’s second half performance.

The Titans have had some close games going into halftime of most of their contests but have blown teams out in the second half. Memorial has outscored district opponents 133-20 in the second half of ball games.

Morgan said Holmes’ leadership, along with other upperclassmen, have made those games possible.

The receiver’s knack for doing what needs to be done isn’t just limited to the football field. Morgan said Holmes is a model student and has an nearly understated personality.

“He just goes to work,” Morgan said.

Morgan and Holmes agree his top attribute is his hands and ability to catch any ball that comes in his vicinity.

When he is not on the field, Holmes said he is likely playing video games and wants to study computer science in college.