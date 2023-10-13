Cobe Stoever throws for 5 touchdowns in dominant Memorial performance Published 10:51 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

BAYTOWN – Senior Cobe Stoever threw five touchdown passes as fourth-ranked Memorial cruised to a convincing 57-0 win over Goose Creek Memorial in District 8-5A Div. I action Friday night at Stallworth Stadium.

Stoever completed 9 of 12 passes for 149 yards and had touchdown passes of 14, 32, 11, 37 and 12 yards, all in the first half. His night was over by the Titans’ last possession of the second quarter.

“That’s how the game is supposed to go,” said Memorial head coach Brian Morgan. “We came out and executed from the beginning. We got out of the game without any key injuries, which was important. We had a chance to get some backup guys in the game, who hadn’t played a whole lot this year. So, it was good to see them for the future.”

By subbing out the starters for the majority of the second half, it gave coach Morgan an opportunity to see what some of the younger players can do under the Friday night lights. One of those players was sophomore quarterback Jordan Jones, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.

“We think Jordan is going to be a really good player,” said Morgan. “We also had two sophomore receivers play most of the second half and some guys along the offensive line. It was good to get all of them some playing time.”

Already leading 37-0, Memorial received the second half kickoff. Jones had an 11-yard completion to Semaj Pierre and a 32-yard connection with Payton Chaney. The Titans were stopped at the Patriot 4 and had to settle for a 21-yard Oscar Salgado field goal.

Memorial (7-0, 5-0) scored again on its next possession. Jones hit Pierre for a 29-yard scoring strike. Pierre took a slant on the right side and raced across the field to the left side of the end zone, breaking numerous tackles on his way. That put the Titans up 47-0 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

The Titans added two more scores in the fourth quarter. Salgado booted a 38-yard field goal. Daylon Dorsey scored on a 40-yard touchdown run with 3:31 left in the game to provide the final margin.

“We were definitely at an advantage skill wise, and we could see that on film,” said Morgan. “It was just up to us to come out and execute and not play down to the competition. The guys did a good job of that. We had a plan and if the guys did what they were supposed to do, this was the outcome.”

It was all Memorial in the first half. It started on the very first play of the game. GCM quarterback Kane Urbina fumbled the handoff on the game’s first play from scrimmage, which was recovered by the Titans Antonio Collins at the Patriots 12.

Following a loss of two on the Titans first play from scrimmage, Stoever hit Keavon Roberts on a 14-yard touchdown strike to give Memorial a quick 7-0 lead.

After the two teams exchanged punts, the Titans offense went back to work. Eugene had runs of 9, 10 and 8 yards. Then Martin had runs of 21 and 6 yards. The drive was capped by a 32-yard touchdown pass from Stoever to Pierre. The extra point was no good to make the score 13-0.

Memorial took advantage of good field position as a result of a 6-yard punt along with a penalty against the Patriots to put the ball at the 11.

Stoever hit Roberts for an 11-yard touchdown, his second of the first half. That made the score 20-0 with 10:08 left in the second quarter.

GCM (1-6, 0-5) put together its most promising drive of the first half, picking up a first down on Daymon Allen’s 16-yard run. That was followed by an 8-yard run by Urbina to the 48.

That’s as far as the drive would go as a series of negative plays followed.

The Titans scored again on their ensuing possession. Eugene ripped off runs of 10 and 15 yards. Martin followed with a 28-yard scamper. Stoever hit Jaquan Holmes for a 37-yard touchdown to push the lead to 27-0 with 5:49 left in the second quarter.

Memorial scored twice before the end of the first half. Stoever hit Holmes for a 30-yard completion and then connected with Chaney on a 12-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 34-0.

That was Stoever’s fifth touchdown pass of the first half.

The Titans had the ball again with just :26 left. A 16-yard run by Martin and a 11-yard run by Eugene put the ball at the GCM 15. Oscar Salgado hit a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter to give the Titans a 37-0 halftime lead.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME WAS … Antonio Collins recovering a fumble on the Patriots first snap of the game, which was recovered at the GCM 11. That set up the Titans’ first score of the game and they would never look back.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO … Senior quarterback Cobe Stoever, who completed 9 of 12 passes for 149 yards and five touchdowns.

KEY STATS. .. Memorial amassed 482 yards of total offense, 272 passing and 210 rushing. Amante Martin rushed for 91 yards on nine carries. Alex Eugene rushed 10 times for 66 yards. Semaj Pierre had six catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Jaquan Holmes had four catches for 71 yards and one touchdown. Keavon Roberts had two catches for 25 yards and two touchdowns. Payton Chaney added three catches for 44 yards and one touchdown. GCM was held to 30 yards of total offense, 40 passing and minus-10 rushing.

UP NEXT … Memorial returns home next Friday to host Baytown Lee. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. GC Memorial hits the road for a game at Porter next Friday at 7 p.m.

— Written By Daucy Crizer