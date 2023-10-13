Captain Vernon (Vern) Rosson Published 11:55 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Captain Vernon (Vern) Rosson, United States Navy (Retired), passed away on October 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, surrounded by family.

He was 86.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise Carolyn Lakie Rosson.

They lived an extraordinary life filled with laughter and adventure and travel. Vernon is also survived by their 3 children: Marcus Rosson, Allison Dodson (Bill), and Kristin Wescott, and 3 grandchildren: Shannon Dodson Gibson (Mackenzie), Will Dodson, and Rachel Rosson; and Rachel’s mother Sharon Vik.

Vern was born in Houston, Texas on August 27, 1937.

The family moved to Port Arthur where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

He graduated from Lamar University in 1960.

Soon after, he accepted a commission in the US Navy and served faithfully for 30 years.

Vern and Louise and their family lived in California, Japan, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Greece during those years.

Upon retirement they lived first in Newport, Rhode Island, then moved to Marfa, Texas.

In August 2023 he and Louise moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he was taken from us much too soon.