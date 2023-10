Temporary closure of State Highway 73 in Port Arthur detailed for Saturday Published 2:18 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced State Highway 73 will have a lane closure Saturday in Port Arthur.

According to TxDOT, SH73 eastbound, just west of 9th Avenue, is closing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday due to construction.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

Expect possible delays.