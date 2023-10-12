Port Arthur police cite ammunition match, witness statements for Green Avenue killing arrest Published 10:14 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Sept. 18.

Armando Martinez Martinez, 48, was indicted in the killing of 31-year-old Issac Alonso Vasquez Flores.

The fatal shooting occurred in the driveway of a home at 1940 Green Avenue in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called at 12:35 a.m. in reference to a person bleeding.

Arriving officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound in a pool of blood, according to an arrest warrant.

Police found a spent shell casing near Flores’ body and a live round of ammunition, but no weapon was found at the scene, authorities reported.

Witnesses said Martinez and Flores were together just prior to the shooting and Martinez was reportedly seen driving away moments before Flores’ body was discovered.

A search warrant of Martinez’ apartment allegedly yielded a partial box of .40 Smith & Wesson ammunition, which matched the spent and live shell casing found next to Flores’ body.

License plate reader software had a hit on Martinez’ license plate near Kingsbury, Texas, at 5:50 a.m. that day, and detectives were able to obtain Martinez’ phone number. A search warrant for his phone location showed his device was in San Antonio, the document read.

As of Thursday Martinez was listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A bond amount is not listed.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.