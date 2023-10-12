Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 27 to Oct. 10:
Published 12:12 am Thursday, October 12, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10:
Sept. 27
- No reports
Sept. 28
- Justin Berry, 37, was arrested for theft and warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was taken in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.
Sept. 29
- Ruby Moreau, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of East Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde
- A robbery was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of 25th St.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.
Sept. 30
- Richard Taylor, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Whitaker.
- Shannon Neal, 53, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 5800 block of Terrell.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal trespass was issued in the 4600 block of Main.
Oct. 1
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4700 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
Oct. 2
- Michael Messer Jr., 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief substantial inconvenience was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of Coolidge.
Oct. 3
- Latasha Murchison, 40, was arrested for theft, fail to identify fugitive intent give false info, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.
- An information report was taken in the 5100 East Parkway.
- An information report was taken in the 6400 block of Texas 73.
Oct. 4
- Makara Kan, 40, was arrested for assault against elderly or disabled individual in the 4600 block of Main.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Oct. 5
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6500 block of Madison.
Oct. 6
- Jose Zamora, 28, was arrested for resisting arrest search or transport in the 2500 block of Post Oak.
Oct. 7
- Thomas Chapman III, 35, was arrested for assault and fail to identify in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- A dog at large was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln.
- An assault was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 8
- Jetaime Holland, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 25th Street.
Oct. 9
- Chrystal Williams, 51, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Roshay Armstead, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Harrison.
- Trinh Truong, 52, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of North Link.
Oct. 10
- A terroristic threat against a public servant was reported in the 6100 block of Warren.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.