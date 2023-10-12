Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 27 to Oct. 10: Published 12:12 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10:

Sept. 27

No reports

Sept. 28

Justin Berry, 37, was arrested for theft and warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

An information report was taken in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.

An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.

Sept. 29

Ruby Moreau, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of East Drive.

An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde

A robbery was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.

A theft was reported in the 6800 block of 25th St.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.

Sept. 30

Richard Taylor, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Whitaker.

Shannon Neal, 53, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 5800 block of Terrell.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal trespass was issued in the 4600 block of Main.

Oct. 1

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4700 block of Main.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Oct. 2

Michael Messer Jr., 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief substantial inconvenience was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of Coolidge.

Oct. 3

Latasha Murchison, 40, was arrested for theft, fail to identify fugitive intent give false info, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

An information report was taken in the 5100 East Parkway.

An information report was taken in the 6400 block of Texas 73.

Oct. 4

Makara Kan, 40, was arrested for assault against elderly or disabled individual in the 4600 block of Main.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.

Oct. 5

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6500 block of Madison.

Oct. 6

Jose Zamora, 28, was arrested for resisting arrest search or transport in the 2500 block of Post Oak.

Oct. 7

Thomas Chapman III, 35, was arrested for assault and fail to identify in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

A dog at large was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln.

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 8

Jetaime Holland, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 25th Street.

Oct. 9

Chrystal Williams, 51, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Roshay Armstead, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Harrison.

Trinh Truong, 52, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of North Link.

Oct. 10