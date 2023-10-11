VIDEO — Port Arthur Police seeking female suspects following Villa Main Apartments shooting

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By PA News

Myla Angelle and Johnisha Green

An Oct. 1 shooting and apparent online confession to the violence led Port Arthur Police to release a video Wednesday and ask for the public’s help in locating two suspects.

Sgt. George Clark said officers responded to a shooting at Villa Main Apartments in the 900 block of Main Avenue on Oct. 1.

They located bullet holes to an apartment and windows shattered by apparent gun fire.

“Officers obtained a surveillance video of the incident and observed two females committing the crime,” Clark said in a PAPD release. “These females are identified as Myla Angelle and Johnisha Green.”

No one was home at the time of the shooting; however, after the shooting, police said Angelle went on Facebook Live “confessing to the crime.”

Authorities are asking anyone who knows Angelle’s or Green’s whereabouts to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8633.

