Port Arthur Police announce arrest, discovery of cocaine, firearms Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

On Tuesday, the Port Arthur Police Department’s Narcotics and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at 924 West 5th St. in reference to the possible discovery of crack cocaine.

Police said a Port Arthur man, identified as Jacob Alpough, was the target of the investigation.

Detectives announced the discovery of two handguns and “approximately 2,300 grams of cocaine inside the residence.”

Alpough was arrested for possession and taken to the Jefferson County jail.