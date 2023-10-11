Matt and Ashley Lewis to headline Worship Night at Pecan Festival Published 12:26 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

GROVES — Matt and Ashley Lewis are hoping to spiritually reach others and, maybe, even bring a little peace during their Thursday night performance at Groves Pecan Festival.

Matt Lewis said they are hoping their song selections — which will start with energetic and engaging Christian music, then move to slower, ballad worship-style songs will reach the audience.

“We hope it gets people spiritual and kind of disconnected from the crazy day-to-day,” Matt Lewis said. “And we hope this type of music gives peace and is good for the soul.”

He added they hope to connect with others in a positive light.

This year the festival opens with Faith-Praise and Worship Night — a first for the annual event.

Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau Executive Director Letha Knaus requested Faith-Praise and Worship Night be added.

“We requested it because we feel this is the best way to kick off any event, and it gives an opportunity for all to participate,” Knaus said.

Bert Lamson, vice-president of the chamber board, is a local businessman and has been involved with Port Neches RiverFest.

The Port Neches festival has a very successful Faith and Family Night, he noted.

“It is one of the busiest evenings,” he said.

Matt and Ashley Lewis live in Nederland and are worship leaders at Pathway Church.

The two met onstage at Church on the Rock in 2010 and have been inseparable since, Matt Lewis said.

“Thirteen years of playing music together and married for seven,” he added. “We still worship together today.”

The couple performs acoustic music while singing popular Christian hit songs.

Matt Lewis has a degree music from Lamar State College Port Arthur and has always played music in church.

He also performs country music and was nominated for guitarist of the year in 2021 by the Texas Country Music Association.

When he’s not performing in church, he performs at restaurants doing cover congas and has toured with Jake Bush of Pasadena.

“Jake Bush just recently hit his sixth No. 1 in Texas (Texas Country Music Association) last month,” he said.

The Groves Pecan Festival is in its 54 year. It is held at Lion’s Park, 6279 Jackson Blvd. in Groves.

Thursday’s schedule

Oct. 12 — Festival opens