Isabella Delarosa living dream of being named Groves Pecan Queen Published 12:30 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

GROVES — Isabella Delarosa has achieved something she has dreamed about for many years — being named Groves Pecan Festival Queen.

Delarosa, a sophomore at Port Neches-Groves High School, competed in the pageant over the years, having been named duchess in 2016.

“It really is an honor,” Delarosa said of being named queen. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a very long time. I’ve been working hard, no matter how busy I am.”

To make the win even more special, younger sister Ruth DeMas was named Petite Miss.

Delarosa said she and her sister had different schedules in the pageant and she was backstage when Ruth’s name was announced.

Now she and her little sister have this special moment to share together.

Ashley DeMas, her mother, said Isabella is a very kind, genuine and outgoing young lady.

“She’s also energetic and she loves helping others,” DeMas said.

Delarosa is an Indianette at PNG, has taken dance at Debbie’s Dance for 13 years and takes part in dance competitions.

She’s also a busy student, is in track and has a job, according to DeMas.

The recently crowned queen had dual roles in the recent Pecan Festival Parade, having marched and performed as an Indianette and representing her role as queen.

Dance is very important to Delarosa, so much so that she hopes to continue after high school.

“I want to try out for the Kilgore (College) Rangerettes and after, if my passion for dance is still very high, I want to bring it to the next level,” she said, adding she hasn’t planned a road for that yet.

She has thought of going into cosmetology and becoming a hair stylist and makeup artist and owning her own studio.

Delarosa and family are active members of Life Church in Port Arthur.

Isabella Delarosa is the daughter of Ashley DeMas and Marcus Delarosa and her step-father is Carroll DeMas.

