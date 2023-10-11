Deep Brain Stimulation Seminar coming to Port Arthur

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By PA News

Cascades at Port Arthur is asking those interested to mark their calendars for an “Advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation Seminar” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at 6600 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Discussion topics include Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy and Essential Tremor.

The special speaker is Dr. Amir H. Faraji, a board certified neurosurgeon from Houston Methodist Hospital.

Faraji specializes in epilepsy surgery, peripheral nerve surgery and stereotactic and functional neurosurgery.

He is experienced in neuromodulation (deep brain stimulation), radiosurgery and brain tumor surgery.

