Port Arthur Police ask for help locating child sexual assault suspect

Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By PA News

Angelo Delvie Gonzales

Angelo Delvie Gonzales, also known as Angelo Gadiel Delvie Gonzales, is 21-year-old Hispanic male is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

“He is associated with several Port Arthur addresses but is believed to be on the run,” a release from PAPD said. “He is aware of the warrant for his arrest and has made the comment that he cannot go back to jail.”

Authorities said Gonzales is 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

