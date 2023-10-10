POLICE — Gunpoint vehicle robbery in Port Arthur leads to shootout with cops, 3 arrests Published 8:37 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

VIDOR — At approximately 12:38 a.m. Saturday, a Vidor Police Department officer patrolling eastbound Interstate 10 observed a vehicle pass in excess of 120 mph. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said the officer initiated a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle attempted to evade the officer and fled at a high rate of speed into Louisiana.

The suspect vehicle exited at Mile Marker 4 in Calcasieu Parish before crashing when the suspect vehicle failed to negotiate a T- intersection at Toomey and Broussard Road.

“The suspects fled the vehicle while firing their weapon at the pursuing officer,” Carroll said. “The Officer returned fire at the suspects. No one was hit during the exchange of gunfire. The suspect vehicle was taken at gunpoint earlier this evening in Port Arthur.”

A perimeter was set up by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vinton Police Department, Louisiana State Patrol, Vidor Police and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“At approximately 9:35 a.m. Saturday, the suspects were detained by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office when they attempted to leave the area in a relative’s vehicle,” Carroll said.

The suspects are identified as:

Charles Bracelon Armon, 20, of Sunset, La, charged with illegal possession of stolen items, aggravated assault with a firearm on a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Trenston Semien, 17, of Sunset, La., charged with illegal possession of stolen items, aggravated assault with a firearm on a peace officer, , aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Carroll said an uncle that picked the suspects up is charged with accessory after the Fact. He has been identified as Justin Jules Colligan, 43, of Sunset, La.

All suspects are in custody in the Calcasieu Parish jail.

“These individuals are suspects in a series of robberies and car jackings in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana,” Carroll said. “The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected. The Vidor Police Department would like to thank all agencies that were involved in stopping these dangerous criminals.”

A representative from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office told Port Arthur Newsmedia Tuesday morning that the department could not release booking photos of the suspects due to state law, adding all bond information is available on the department’s website.

According to an online jail roster Tuesday morning, Colligan is the only suspect listed in custody.