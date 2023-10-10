Genevieve Wilkinson Joubert Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Genevieve Wilkinson Joubert, also known as “Sweet-Pea”, 82, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Medical Center of SETX.

She was born to the union of late Joseph Sr. and Bertha James Francois in Pineville, Louisiana on March 11, 1941.

After living in Mansura, Louisiana she married Floyd Wilkinson and relocated to Port Arthur, Texas where she resided for 63 years.

She was employed by Home Laundry Dry Cleaning company, Totten Cleaners, Deluxe Cleaners and PAISD at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School in the cafeteria.

Genevieve accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and currently Sacred Heart Catholic Church until her health failed.

She was also a devoted member of The Knights of St. Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court #182.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aron Joubert; her parents; brothers, Joseph Francois Jr., Jules Francois, Filmore Francois and Landry Francois; sisters, Adriane Tippet, Juliette Dobbins, Lucille Augustine and Mary E. Francois, Marjorie Francois Dupas; favorite son-in-law, James Roland Sinette Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory, her daughter, Kathy W. Sinette; son, Stephon Wilkinson (Saundra); grandchildren, Lakeshia Sinette and JonPaul Sinette; great-grandson, Juluis Johnson Jr.; two step-grandsons, Jermaine Sinette and James R. Sinette Jr.; step-children, Linda Thompson, Lawrence Joubert, Nathaniel Joubert, Darryle Charles Joubert (Kathy), Arnold Keith Joubert, Gregory Wayne Joubert; 13 step-grandchildren; 13 step-great grandchildren; adopted daughters, Chandria Sinette and Pam; adopted grandchildren, Isaac Sinette (Tempis), Malkiah Linden, Kendrick and Chris; special sisters-in-law, Rosa Akers, Sofronia Wilkinson, Evelyn Kay Wilkinson Chambers (Kimble), and Leatrice Lawson; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Wilkinson (Mary), Ivory Joubert; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.