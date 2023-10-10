Earnestine Robin Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Earnestine Robin, 93, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Forever Young Home in Groves.

She was known as “Sue” to many who loved her.

Earnestine was born on February 22, 1930, in Broaddus, Texas to Eva Beard Harvey and Nimrod Harvey.

She graduated from San Augustine High School in 1948 and was a retired booth manager for Weingarten’s in Nederland/Port Arthur for many years.

She then worked and retired from N.I.S.D. after 10 years as a school bus aid.

Earnestine gave back to her community through hours of service with the Order of the Eastern Star, Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary.

Earnestine loved to paint; taking care of her flowers as she was known to have a “green thumb,” she did ceramics and loved jigsaw puzzles.

Earnestine liked going to casinos, most often winning at Delta Downs or Coushatta in Louisiana, especially in her later years with her nephew, James.

She was also an avid reader and collected blue bonnets which she kept in her front yard at her house.

By far, her favorite pastime was listening to and advising her family on anything they came to her with. Earnestine loved her family dearly as well as her friends and co-workers. In return, they loved her. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her son, Carl Michael Elliott and his wife Lloydina of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Stephanie Fore and her husband Kerry of Groves, Chris Flowers and his wife Angel of Groves, Phillip Breaux of Nederland and Chandra Mayrose and her husband Dale of Portland, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Corbin Fore, Avery Fore, Jullien Flowers, Olivia Flowers, Lei Flowers, Rebecca Flowers, Andrea Flowers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Earnestine was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Robin; daughter, Deborah Colleen “Sissy” Breaux; son Dale Elliot; granddaughter, Andrea Breaux, and her 9 brothers and sisters.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Melancon-Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Melancon-Levingston Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Pallbearers will be Corbin Fore, Mike Wright, Marcus Sandoval, Tommy Richardson, Brian Lane, and Robert Simmons.