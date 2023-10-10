Athlete of the Week — Jorge Garcia, junior, Bob Hope High School Published 12:12 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Jorge Garcia says he became interested in cross country during conditioning for basketball, feeling he would be better at it than some of the others.

He then tried out for it and made the team.

Garcia has now been competing on the team for three years.

The Bob Hope squad is getting ready for its fourth meet of the season.

Garcia says he hasn’t beaten any of his previous numbers yet this season, but is confident he will soon.

What he likes best about the sport is noticing and tracking his own improvements throughout the season. It drives him.