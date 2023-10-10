Athlete of the Week — Jorge Garcia, junior, Bob Hope High School

Published 12:12 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By PA News

Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia says he became interested in cross country during conditioning for basketball, feeling he would be better at it than some of the others.

He then tried out for it and made the team.

Garcia has now been competing on the team for three years.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Bob Hope squad is getting ready for its fourth meet of the season.

Garcia says he hasn’t beaten any of his previous numbers yet this season, but is confident he will soon.

What he likes best about the sport is noticing and tracking his own improvements throughout the season. It drives him.

More News

Joe Washington Jr. coming to Humidor in Port Arthur to share signature cigars — Smoke Thru A Keyhole

Groves selects next city manager; new leader shares goals for tenure’s beginning

Groves Pecan Festival nears with new Worship Night, Cornhole Tournament, beer garden and more

100th meeting of Mid County Madness prompts commemorative book

Print Article