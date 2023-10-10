100th meeting of Mid County Madness prompts commemorative book Published 12:14 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

This year marks the 100th meeting of what many consider to be the greatest football rivalry in the state of Texas.

Since 1925, Nederland and Port-Neches Groves have been facing off in a friendly, yet intense rivalry that has earned not one, but two names — Mid-County Madness and The Bum Phillips Bowl.

To mark the historic occasion, Nederland High School Project Celebration is compiling a memory book celebrating the players, cheerleaders, dancers, bands, coaches, fans and traditions of the two tight-knit communities, including a tribute to the 100th game this year.

Retired Sport Writer Russ DeVillier witnessed Mid County Madness evolve into a state-recognized rivalry during his time reporting sports in Southeast Texas.

DeVillier is one of many who has contributed his wealth of knowledge to the book.

“Mid-County Madness means a lot to Mid-County, not just in football, but in the community,” DeVillier said.

Alison Howell, a member of this year’s Nederland High School Project Celebration committee, hopes the hardbound color book captures the uniqueness of this special rivalry and the communities it represents.

“Everyone seems to have a treasured memory or loved story about Mid-County Madness,” she said. “This book will ensure those memories and stories continue to leave their mark in MCM history.”

NHS Project Celebration is accepting book orders through Oct. 20.

Books are $45 and will be distributed by Christmas.

To order, visit sites.google.com/view/100thmidcountymadness.