National Weather Service outlines concerns for rain this week

Published 6:45 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By PA News

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is keeping an eye on what might be an active pattern mid this week.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Specifically Tuesday night into Wednesday is in focus.

While it is still a little early to stick to these numbers, weather watchers are expecting a quarter of an inch to 3 inches of rain during that period with locally higher amounts.

Dry conditions expected until Tuesday night, where local residents will see showers spread across the Gulf of Mexico and southern areas.

While showers and storms are expected from Tuesday to Friday, a bulk of the rain is expected Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

