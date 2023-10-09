Emma Mae Quinn Richey Published 1:55 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Emma Mae Quinn Richey, 100, long time resident of Nederland, Texas passed away October 1, 2023.

She was the daughter of Molly Adams and James Madison Quinn, born July 11,1923, in Sabine, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Wilburn Richey, a son, Jon David Richey, and two grandchildren, Gwendylyn Patricia Turner and Cliff Brandon Richey.

She is survived by three children: Daughter, Linda Faye Faulk and her husband Mike, and daughters Malinda Boudreaux (husband Jared) and Christy Stephenson (husband Nathan). Son, James Norwood Richey and his wife Cynthia and daughter Bridget (husband Roland). Daughter, Sharon Kay Turner and her husband Michael and daughter Genevieve Razim (husband Edward). She is also survived by six great-grandsons: Seth and Jude Stephenson, Grant and Luke Boudreaux, and Alex and Thomas Razim.

Emma worked as a secretary for McNeil Insurance in Nederland before she met and married her husband James.

She was a dedicated housewife, mother and grandmother.

Emma is remembered as one who enjoyed cooking for her family and for her beautiful flower gardens, which made their home in Beauxart Gardens a showplace.

They enjoyed many road trips as well as travels to Hawaii and Alaska together.

Emma was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Port Neches. She had a special interest in her heritage and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The family expresses gratitude to Emma’s daughter Linda Faulk, who served as a primary caregiver in her later years. Also, to the staff of Atria Collier Park, Pelican Bay Assisted Living, Hospice Gentiva and most recently, Oak Grove Nursing Home and Harbor Hospice.

Visitation was held on October 4, 2023 at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A gravesite service followed at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, officiated by her daughter, the Reverend Dr. Sharon Turner.

Pallbearers were Mike Faulk, Mike Turner, Jared Boudreaux, Nathan Stephenson, Roland Buchanan, and Grant Boudreaux.

Honorary pallbearers were Ed Razim, Alex Razim Thomas Razim, Seth Stephenson, and Jude Stephenson.

Memorials may be made to the Colonel George Moffett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Beaumont, Texas; Trinity Presbyterian Church in Port Neches; The Humane Society of Southeast Texas; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.