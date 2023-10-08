PHOTOS — The Courtyard celebrates renovation and anniversary Published 12:08 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

1 of 5

The Courtyard in Groves celebrated its 21st year at 4321 Lincoln Avenue on Thursday.

Owner Karen Theis created a feast for her guests, as they celebrated the milestone.

Remodeling of the upstairs now provides an ambiance of comfort and tranquility, while keeping its New Orleans flair.

The Courtyard is available for catering, bridal affairs, showers, birthdays and much more.

Call 409-962-2850 for more information.