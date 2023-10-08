PHOTOS — The Courtyard celebrates renovation and anniversary
Published 12:08 am Sunday, October 8, 2023
The team at The Courtyard in Groves are joined by supporters this week during a ribbon cutting celebration highlighting recent renovations. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
The Courtyard owner Karen Theis, left, is joined by Letha Knaus as the new Executive Director of the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Guests at the ribbon cutting enjoyed plenty of delicious treats. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
A view inside The Courtyard in Groves. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
The Courtyard includes plenty of spacious rooms to relax or entertain. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
The Courtyard in Groves celebrated its 21st year at 4321 Lincoln Avenue on Thursday.
Owner Karen Theis created a feast for her guests, as they celebrated the milestone.
Remodeling of the upstairs now provides an ambiance of comfort and tranquility, while keeping its New Orleans flair.
The Courtyard is available for catering, bridal affairs, showers, birthdays and much more.
Call 409-962-2850 for more information.