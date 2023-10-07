PHOTOS — Industrial Contractors Golf Tournament fun in Port Arthur Published 12:10 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

The Southeast Texas Educational Development Foundation hosted the Southeast Texas Industrial Contractors Golf Tournament to a jammed-packed field on Friday.

The fun and fundraiser took place at Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur.

Money raised from the event is used to help students with financial needs continue or complete their educations.

Efforts from the Foundation have helped students across the Golden Triangle in 2023.

Registration began at 6:30 a.m., and the shotgun start began at 7:30 a.m. Friday.