PHOTOS — Industrial Contractors Golf Tournament fun in Port Arthur

Published 12:10 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By PA News

The Southeast Texas Educational Development Foundation hosted the Southeast Texas Industrial Contractors Golf Tournament to a jammed-packed field on Friday.

The fun and fundraiser took place at Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur.

Money raised from the event is used to help students with financial needs continue or complete their educations.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Efforts from the Foundation have helped students across the Golden Triangle in 2023.

Registration began at 6:30 a.m., and the shotgun start began at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

 

 

 

More News

Port Arthur sports legend Joe Washington Jr. weighs in on Red River Rivalry

Ex-Port Neches fire chief arrested again for child porn; yet to be indicted locally

Cultural Heritage Showcase highlights so many of Port Arthur’s cultures; event set Oct. 14

Dr. Craig Charleston — Wrangling tendonitis with Tendons and 2-steps

Print Article