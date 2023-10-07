Dr. Craig Charleston — Wrangling tendonitis with Tendons and 2-steps Published 12:04 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

First things first, let’s square dance with the definition of Tendonitis.

Simply put it is the inflammation of tendons. Tendons are the fibrous tissues that connect muscles to bones, playing a crucial role in the body’s movement and stability.

When these tendons become inflamed, a condition known as tendonitis develops. The causes are diverse, ranging from overuse and repetitive motion to age-related degeneration.

Tendons are like the ropin’ skills of your body, working hard day in and day out. But every now and then, they throw a little fit, and that’s when the tendonitis begins.

Cue the Tenjet Hoedown: Revolutionizing Pain Management

Now, imagine a scenario where your tendons are inflamed like a Texas summer’s day! And this device offers you a treatment that has you in and out. Enter the Tenjet – a high-tech lasso with a trick up its sleeve. It’s like a concentrated vacuum suction combined with the finesse of a country line dance.

How the Tenjet Two-Step Works:

The Tenjet procedure starts with a tiny, tiny incision – barely visible. Once that’s done, the Tenjet device gently removes the necrotic tendon tissue like a sheriff cleaning up the town.

The Minimally Invasive Hoedown:

This procedure is a targeted process that doesn’t rely on guesswork; Tenjet has got a trusty sidekick called the minimally invasive ultrasound. It’s like a high-tech compass that guides the physician to the exact spot where the trouble’s brewin’. With the tissue visualized on the ultrasound, the Tenjet device performs a square dance of sorts, removing the unwanted debris with surgical precision.

Tenjet Rodeo: Good for All Ailments!

Now, don’t go thinkin’ the Tenjet is just for one type of pain – it’s a versatile process ready to tackle anything from hip pain to knee pain, tennis elbow to shoulder pain, and pain associated with the tendons. Tenjet can be used to treat tendonosis in any part of the body, safely and effectively. It’s the kind of partner you want on the dance floor – nimble, reliable, and ready for any move.

Recovery like a Country Ballad:

Worried about a prolonged recovery? Fear not, partner! The Tenjet is all about that quick-draw healing. Say goodbye to lengthy downtime; this treatment gets you back in the saddle faster than you can say “yeehaw!”

Conclusion: Wrangling Tendonitis

So there you have it, y’all – the tale of tendonitis wrangled and roped by the Tenjet, with me, your preferred interventional pain management doctor, leading the country charge.

This tenectomy procedure is reimbursed by Medicare and most private insurers. So Bid farewell to those achy joints and say hello to the sweet sound of recovery while your tendons dance their way back to health!

Dr. Craig Charleston is board certified in anesthesiology, subspecialty certification pain management.