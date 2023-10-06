Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

  • Israel Hansen, 33, assault
  • Larry Dupuis Jr., 43, driving while intoxicated, 2nd
  • Arin Ashcraft, 46, driving while intoxicated, 2nd
  • Samantha Berry, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Gerald Finley, 30, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Sept. 25

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1900 block of 10th St.
  • Officer arrested a subject for assault in the 1900 block of 8th St.

Sept. 26

  • No reports.

Sept. 27

  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Sept. 28

  • Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 3100 block of Canterbury.

Sept. 29

  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft of mail in the 2700 block of Marilyn.
  • Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 800 block of Oak Bend.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Sept. 30

  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Lofton.
  • Officer investigated a report of evading arrest/detention using vehicle in the intersection of Nederland Ave. and 17th St.

Oct. 1

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1900 block of 9th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape in the 2600 block of Nall.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Nall.

