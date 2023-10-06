Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Sept. 25-Oct. 1 Published 12:06 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Israel Hansen, 33, assault

Larry Dupuis Jr., 43, driving while intoxicated, 2nd

Arin Ashcraft, 46, driving while intoxicated, 2nd

Samantha Berry, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Gerald Finley, 30, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Sept. 25

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1900 block of 10th St.

Officer arrested a subject for assault in the 1900 block of 8th St.

Sept. 26

No reports.

Sept. 27

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Sept. 28

Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 3100 block of Canterbury.

Sept. 29

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1200 block of Magnolia.

Officer investigated a report of theft of mail in the 2700 block of Marilyn.

Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 800 block of Oak Bend.

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Sept. 30

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Lofton.

Officer investigated a report of evading arrest/detention using vehicle in the intersection of Nederland Ave. and 17th St.

Oct. 1