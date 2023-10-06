Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Published 12:06 am Friday, October 6, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:
- Israel Hansen, 33, assault
- Larry Dupuis Jr., 43, driving while intoxicated, 2nd
- Arin Ashcraft, 46, driving while intoxicated, 2nd
- Samantha Berry, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Gerald Finley, 30, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:
Sept. 25
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1900 block of 10th St.
- Officer arrested a subject for assault in the 1900 block of 8th St.
Sept. 26
- No reports.
Sept. 27
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1400 block of Merriman.
Sept. 28
- Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 3100 block of Canterbury.
Sept. 29
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
- Officer investigated a report of theft of mail in the 2700 block of Marilyn.
- Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 800 block of Oak Bend.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Merriman.
Sept. 30
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Lofton.
- Officer investigated a report of evading arrest/detention using vehicle in the intersection of Nederland Ave. and 17th St.
Oct. 1
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1900 block of 9th St.
- Officer investigated a report of duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape in the 2600 block of Nall.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Nall.