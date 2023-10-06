Memorial Titans score 31 second-half points in showdown with visiting La Porte Bulldogs Published 10:23 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Once again, the Memorial Titans used a strong second half to claim another victory to remain undefeated on the season.

The Titans (6-0 overall, 4-0 district) rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit for a 38-27 win over the visiting La Porte Bulldogs in a battle for first place in the district.

“I guess we’re a second-half team,” Memorial coach Brian Morgan said one week after his team outscored Crosby 35-7 in the second half en route to a 63-31 victory. “They respond to the adjustments we make at halftime and they never panic.”

Quarterback Cobe Stoever threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, all to Jaquan Holmes, who had 10 catches for 207 yards.

“Holmes is the best player day after day in practice, and he carried that over into tonight,” Morgan said.

Running back Alex Eugene rushed for 106 yards and two TDs for the Titans.

“We never give up,” Eugene said. “We trust each other. Everybody contributes. It’s not just one player.”

Morgan said one of the adjustments the Titans made was moving Michael Riles to the defensive line in the second half. As a result, Memorial limited the Bulldogs to 23 rushing yards in the second half after surrendering 170 yards on the ground over the first two quarters.

“There’s a reason why Michael is one of the best defensive players in the state of Texas,” Morgan said. “He showed that tonight.”

La Porte (5-2, 4-1) running back Tyresse Barnes had 119 rushing yards for the game, but just 10 of those came after halftime. Ricky Sandolph ran for 45 yards and three TDs for the Bulldogs, who had just 59 passing yards for the contest.

“They have some great players,” Morgan said of La Porte. “They have some weapons who can score, but so do we. We knew this was going to be hard-fought game with some big district implications.”

The Titans travel to Baytown to face Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday. The next home game for Memorial is slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 20 against Baytown Lee.

Memorial — 38; La Porte — 27

La Porte 14 7 0 6 — 27

Memorial 0 7 17 14 — 38

First Quarter

LP – Sandolph 1 run (Lopez kick), 8:23.

LP – Sandolph 16 run (Lopez kick), 1:14,

Second Quarter

Mem – Eugene 1 run (Salagdo kick), 10:48.

LP – Sandolph 3 run (Lopez kick), 5:02.

Third Quarter

Mem – FG, Salgado 31, 7:46.

Mem – Holmes 17 pass from Stoever (Salgado kick), 7:00.

Mem – Holmes 43 pass from Stoever (Salgado kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

Mem – Eugene 34 run (Salgado kick), 10:29.

Mem – Holmes 39 pass from Stoever (Salgado kick), 5:18.

LP – Barnes 30 run (kick failed), 2:51.

— Written by Pat Murray