Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 25-Oct. 1 Published 12:02 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Paris Levier, 21, warrant other agency

Maria Medina, 24, warrant other agency

Charles Doyle, 61, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Holly, 45, warrant other agency

Stanley Arvie, 41, public intoxication

Emily Rose, 38, warrant other agency

Enoch Britt, 25, criminal trespass

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Sept. 25

A complainant reported an assault in the 2600 block of Helena.

A complainant reported forgery in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Helena.

A complainant reported harassment in the 2100 block of Gary.

Arrest of a subject for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of N Highway 69.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

Sept. 26

A complainant reported a sexual assault in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence and terroristic threat of family in the 3200 block of Avenue C.

Sept. 27

A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Avenue E.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of N 25th Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported a theft in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported illegal dumping of live or deceased animals in the 700 block of Helena.

A complainant reported forgery of a financial instrument in the 2700 block of Poydras.

A complainant reported assault by threat -family violence in the 1800 block of Helena.

A complainant reported a dog bite in the 3600 block of Franklin.

Arrest of a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of N Highway 69.

Sept. 28

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of S Memorial.

Sept. 29

A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 800 block of N 12th Street.

A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 200 block of S 25th Street.

A complainant reported a death in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 2200 block of Helena.

Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 30

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Avenue H.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of N Twin City Highway.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury family violence in the 2800 block of W Atlanta.

Oct. 1