Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Published 12:02 am Thursday, October 5, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:
- Paris Levier, 21, warrant other agency
- Maria Medina, 24, warrant other agency
- Charles Doyle, 61, possession of a controlled substance
- Michael Holly, 45, warrant other agency
- Stanley Arvie, 41, public intoxication
- Emily Rose, 38, warrant other agency
- Enoch Britt, 25, criminal trespass
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:
Sept. 25
- A complainant reported an assault in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported forgery in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 2100 block of Gary.
- Arrest of a subject for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
Sept. 26
- A complainant reported a sexual assault in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence and terroristic threat of family in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
Sept. 27
- A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Avenue E.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of N 25th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported illegal dumping of live or deceased animals in the 700 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported forgery of a financial instrument in the 2700 block of Poydras.
- A complainant reported assault by threat -family violence in the 1800 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported a dog bite in the 3600 block of Franklin.
- Arrest of a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of N Highway 69.
Sept. 28
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of S Memorial.
Sept. 29
- A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 800 block of N 12th Street.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 200 block of S 25th Street.
- A complainant reported a death in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 30
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Avenue H.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of N Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury family violence in the 2800 block of W Atlanta.
Oct. 1
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 600 block of S 9th Street.
- A complainant reported a death in the 3000 block of Avenue M.