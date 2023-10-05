Nancy Zepeda is Young Emerging Leaders spotlight Published 12:14 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Nancy Zepeda is originally from Cotija De la Paz, a small town in the state of Michoacán in Mexico.

“When I was 13 years old, my family and I immigrated to the state of Texas, and I have been living here since then,” she said. “Texas has given me the opportunity to attend university and, most important, is where I met my husband. In December 2021, I had the honor of marrying my best friend.”

Now she is the Port Arthur News Young Emerging Leaders spotlight member of the month.

Zepeda earned a Business Administration degree with a Major in Finance and an Master of Business Administration with a Finance Concentration, graduating with honors for both degrees.

“Since 2007, I’ve been helping businesses and individuals safeguard their assets and increase their growth and earnings,” Zepeda said. “In the past few years, I have worked on several projects from managing teams, managing a mortgage pipeline to supervising the finance department of a $10 million construction company.”

With more than ten years of banking experience and extensive knowledge in gathering financial research for investment purposes, Zepeda decided in 2022 to launch her own company, NancyGrazie LLC.

The company provides an entire finance package for clients through accounting, payroll and financial consultations. Other services include preparing business plans and income projections.

“I also just launched my first Spanish finance workbook, ‘Mi diario de Finanzas,’ which is available on Amazon,” Zepeda said.

Outside of work, Zepeda enjoys meeting new people and is part of several organizations, including The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, Young Emerging Leaders, HPAC and Hispanic Business Organization of SETX, where she is the treasurer.

“I recently had the honor to be one of the first Spanish speakers at the annual BBB woman’s professional conference,” she said. “The future for me looks like continuing to grow my company while making an impact on the community.”