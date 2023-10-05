Jefferson County lifts burn ban; residents must exercise caution 

Published 12:05 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By PA News

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick announced Thursday the lifting of the burn ban that had been in effect for Jefferson County.

The decision comes due to improved weather conditions and in consultation with the Jefferson County ESD/VFD Fire Chiefs.

Recent rainfall and a reduction in the fire danger index contributed to the decision to lift the burn ban.

While the ban has been lifted, Branick urges residents to exercise caution and follow responsible burning practices.

